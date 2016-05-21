12

I prefer a dancing senator to one that can’t control sexual urge –Alibaba

Nigerian comedian, Alibaba, in a lengthy Instagram post has criticised those who condemn Davido’s uncle, Senator-elect Ademola Adeleke, for celebrating his electoral victory with vigorous dances captured in a trending video. The video was released after he was declared the winner of Osun West Senatorial bye-election. The outspoken comedian likened Senator Adeleke to King David […]
Added July 11, 2017
from The Punch News

