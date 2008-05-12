17

views
Unfave

I spent N3.5bn on sick children – Patience

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Mrs. Patience Jonathan says her foundation Aruera Reachout Foundation, spent over N3.5bn for the treatment of 700 children and adults with heart-related ailments. She, therefore, rubbished allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that she used her foundation to launder stolen funds. Patience, who is the wife of former President Goodluck […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 12, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Kaduna to spend N3.5bn on primary schools
    added November 26, 2013 from The Punch News
  2. Reuben Abati Refutes Reports that Pres. Jonathan Spent N3 Trillion on Presidential Campaign
    added April 20, 2015 from Bella Naija
  3. UBA Pensions pays N3.5bn to 25,000 retirees
    added July 09, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. Jigawa earmarks N3.5bn for varsity
    added May 06, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Obasanjo - I Spent $6.5bn On Power - AllAfrica.com
    added May 12, 2008 from Google Nigerian News