I spent N3.5bn on sick children – Patience

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Mrs. Patience Jonathan says her foundation Aruera Reachout Foundation, spent over N3.5bn for the treatment of 700 children and adults with heart-related ailments. She, therefore, rubbished allegations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that she used her foundation to launder stolen funds. Patience, who is the wife of former President Goodluck […]

Added October 12, 2017

from The Punch News

