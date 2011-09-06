7

I stand by my words that Buhari went into coma July 6 – Fayose

Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose has said that he stands by his words that President Muhammadu Buhari was in a coma in London, adding that he has no apology for any comments he made on the president’s health. Fayose, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, said that Buhari “is too sick to govern” and should be […] The post I stand by my words that Buhari went into coma July 6 – Fayose appeared first on BellaNaija.
