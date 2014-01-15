login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Okowa raises alarm over clashes between herdsmen, farmers
Gambia swears in several homegrown judges
I still haven’t ruled out Sunday being my last game, says Chelsea’s John Terry
After league title, Chelsea legend Terry undecided about future
Trump revealed classified info to Russian FM, envoy- report
Trending Nigerian News
Boko Haram insurgents kill six farmers in Nigeria
Anti-corruption war: Senate to pass Whistleblower bill, others into law
APC begins preparation for by-election to replace Adeleke
Yari not building hotel in Lagos –NGF
20 killed in mosque attack in Nigeria over land dispute - Washington Post
13
views
I still haven’t ruled out Sunday being my last game, says Chelsea’s John Terry
Added May 15, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
I still haven’t ruled out Sunday being my last game, says Chelsea’s John Terry
added May 15, 2017 from
Vanguard News
I still haven’t done 100 movies in my 32 years of acting –RMD
added October 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
“I must tell you, I am retiring this year, I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert” – Aretha Franklin Announces Retirement
added February 09, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Michelle Obama isn’t Ruling Out Plastic Surgery – “Women Need to Feel Good”
added January 15, 2014 from
Bella Naija
I still can’t believe my baby is mine — Adegunle
added October 29, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us