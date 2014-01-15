13

views
Unfave

I still haven’t ruled out Sunday being my last game, says Chelsea’s John Terry

Added May 15, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. I still haven’t ruled out Sunday being my last game, says Chelsea’s John Terry
    added May 15, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. I still haven’t done 100 movies in my 32 years of acting –RMD
    added October 14, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. “I must tell you, I am retiring this year, I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert” – Aretha Franklin Announces Retirement
    added February 09, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Michelle Obama isn’t Ruling Out Plastic Surgery – “Women Need to Feel Good”
    added January 15, 2014 from Bella Naija
  5. I still can’t believe my baby is mine — Adegunle
    added October 29, 2016 from The Punch News