I’ve never had erection in my life says 32-year-old alleged rapist

  A 32-year-old engineer, Bayonne Lekan, was on Friday brought before Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly raping a minor at a construction site. The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of child defilement. Insp. Nurudeen Thomas, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in May at […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 08, 2017
from The Punch News

