With a taste of what an ideal society should be and look like, Godwin Ezeemo, a gubernatorial aspirant in Anambra State in this interview with Peace Obi, said that his ambition to be the next governor of the state was borne out of the burden and passion to give Anabrans, a taste of sincere, objective […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 21, 2017

from This Day News