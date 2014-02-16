25

views
Unfave

I Washed My Hair With Coca-Cola, Guess What Happened?

I did the Coca- Cola Hair Rinse challenge as postulated by British Actress, Suki Waterhouse. Coke is believed to turn your Hair curly or wavy after doing the Coca- Cola Hair rinse. I did not see a lot of difference, my hair however looked frizzy and a bit coarse. Perhaps, if I had permed Hair, […] The post I Washed My Hair With Coca-Cola, Guess What Happened? appeared first on Woman.NG.
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added November 03, 2017
from Woman.ng

Related Nigerian News

  1. I Washed My Hair With Coca-Cola, Guess What Happened?
    added November 03, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. This Woman Washed Her Hair With Coca Cola And Said This Happened!
    added June 09, 2017 from Woman.ng
  3. This Video on Washing your Hair with Coca-Cola has almost 1 Million Views!
    added June 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. “I Describe my Shape as Coca Cola Bottle”! Juliet Ibrahim covers City People Fashion & Lifestyle Magazine
    added February 16, 2014 from Bella Naija
  5. #BNFroFriday: “I love my hair and I carry it with pride” Simsi Kaempf shares her Natural Hair Journey on BN Beauty
    added May 19, 2017 from Bella Naija