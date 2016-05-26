12

views
Unfave

I will make history as next Miss Nigeria from Ebonyi – Chisom Osi

Added July 07, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Chierika Ukoju Is Making History As Nigeria’s First Olympic Rower
    added August 08, 2016 from Woman.ng
  2. Hilary Clinton makes history as she accepts the Democratic Presidential Nomination
    added July 28, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. I will fulfill my promise of better Nigeria – Buhari
    added May 26, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Zuriel Oduwole Makes History As She Meets John Kerry – US Secretary of State
    added January 15, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. Ibtihaj Muhammad Makes History As The First Muslim Woman From The United States To Win An Olympic Medal In Hijab
    added August 15, 2016 from Woman.ng