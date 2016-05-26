login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Troost-Ekong moves to Turkey
I go to gym to look hot and sexy –Chigurl
Keep strong, Carl Ikeme, we’re behind you – De Gea
Time is running out on Nigeria — Ezeife
Chelsea on red alert for Morata
Trending Nigerian News
We’ll invest more in Nigeria’s education- World Bank
Three suicide bombers hit UNIMAID students’ hostel
Photos from Saheed Balogun’s 50th birthday bash
Photos: NAF recovers helicopter crashed into lagoon
APC govt best thing to happen to Niger – Speaker
12
views
I will make history as next Miss Nigeria from Ebonyi – Chisom Osi
Added July 07, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Chierika Ukoju Is Making History As Nigeria’s First Olympic Rower
added August 08, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Hilary Clinton makes history as she accepts the Democratic Presidential Nomination
added July 28, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
I will fulfill my promise of better Nigeria – Buhari
added May 26, 2016 from
The Punch News
Zuriel Oduwole Makes History As She Meets John Kerry – US Secretary of State
added January 15, 2017 from
Woman.ng
Ibtihaj Muhammad Makes History As The First Muslim Woman From The United States To Win An Olympic Medal In Hijab
added August 15, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us