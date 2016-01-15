When it was announced few weeks before the Best of Nollwyood awards that actress and screen diva, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry would host the event alongside comedian, Okey Bakkassi, it was delightful news to so many people. But it was a huge disappointment especially to her fans when the actress didn’t show up at the event leaving […] The post I wouldn’t talk about why I shunned hosting BON awards –Mercy Aigbe appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 06, 2017

from The Punch News

