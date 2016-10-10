When you’re looking for a foundation, you want the best shade that provides you with good coverage for a period of time. Often, women with darker skin tones have a hard time find that type of foundation that caters to their needs. In the new video on IamDodos‘ channel, she shares her top 10 foundations […] The post IamDodos shares Top 10 Foundations for Dark Skin Girls on BN Beauty appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

