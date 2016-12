The story of the release of a former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, after serving his time in a London prison, is one of intense drama and intrigues, writes Omon-Julius Onabu Like a bout of liquid from a burst high-pressure pipe, his release from a London prison in the United Kingdom provoked a […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added December 27, 2016

from This Day News