Ibrahim Magu: Our Position still stands – Senate reacts to Osinbajo’s Statement

Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Aliyu Abdullahi, said Senate’s rejection of nomination of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) “still stands“. He made this known in an interview with NAN on Friday in Abuja. Abdullahi was reacting to a statement credited to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that […] The post Ibrahim Magu: Our Position still stands – Senate reacts to Osinbajo’s Statement appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added July 07, 2017
