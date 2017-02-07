ICAN Appoints Registrar/CEO, Two Others

The governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has appointed John Irabor Evbodaghe as its Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer. The institute also appointed Dr. Ben Ukaegbu and Mukaila Lawalas Deputy Registrars respectively. The appointment took effect from August 1st, 2017. According to a statement wednesday, Evbodaghe, an Accountancy graduate of the […]
