ICAN Appoints Registrar/CEO, Two Others

The governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has appointed John Irabor Evbodaghe as its Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer. The institute also appointed Dr. Ben Ukaegbu and Mukaila Lawalas Deputy Registrars respectively. The appointment took effect from August 1st, 2017. According to a statement wednesday, Evbodaghe, an Accountancy graduate of the […]
Added August 23, 2017
from This Day News

