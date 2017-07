By Chinedu Eze A combined team of officials from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Singapore have arrived Nigeria to assist the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to evaluate its Flight Safety Laboratory aimed at preventing air crashes and help in accident investigation. This was disclosed in Lagos by the Commissioner of AIB Akin Olateru, […]

Added July 09, 2017

