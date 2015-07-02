8

views
Unfave

ICC Hears SERAP’s Petition on N11tn Electricity Sector Scam

Christopher Ike and Chiamaka Akumka The International Criminal Court in The Hague is considering the petition on the allegations of widespread, systematic, and large-scale corruption in the electricity sector since the return of democracy in 1999 and under the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, anti-corruption advocacy group Socio-Economic […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 23, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. N11tn electricity scam: ICC hears SERAP’s petition
    added August 23, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. ICC considers Falana’s petition against Okonjo-Iweala, others
    added February 02, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. N11tn electricity sector scam: SERAP seeks ICC intervention
    added August 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Appeal Court to hear Saraki’s appeal on October 6
    added July 18, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Abia: Tribunal to hear Otti’s petition July 13
    added July 02, 2015 from The Punch News