Ife Ogunfuwa Food scarcity remains a dominant concern of the Internally Displaced Persons in Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states as 69 per cent of them have said their food requirements have not been met. An assessment of the needs of people affected by conflict in North-East, carried out by the International Organisation […]

