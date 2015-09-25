Popular actress Doris Simeon has given upcoming actors tips on how to survive in Nollywood in an interview with Punch. The actress singled out patience as a very important value, as it will help in dealing with challenges. She said: When you are coming into the industry, you have to be very patient if not, […] The post If you’re not patient, you won’t get anywhere – Doris Simeon gives Nollywood Tips appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 12, 2017

from Bella Naija

