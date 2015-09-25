14

If you’re not patient, you won’t get anywhere – Doris Simeon gives Nollywood Tips

Popular actress Doris Simeon has given upcoming actors tips on how to survive in Nollywood in an interview with Punch. The actress singled out patience as a very important value, as it will help in dealing with challenges. She said: When you are coming into the industry, you have to be very patient if not, […]
