login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Electoral law amendment bill and Mr. President
Easter: Be on alert, IGP tells AIGs, Command CPs
Who is in your EPL team of the year?
Chibok Girls, 3 Years Later: Anguished Parents Still Wait
Food price stability pushes inflation down to 17.26% in March – NBS
Trending Nigerian News
Shame as Ekiti youths turn to begging
EFCC Gets Court Order to Seize $43.6m Belonging to Sister Security Agency
Ife Clash: Police releases 15 of 21 Yoruba suspects
MASSOB blasts VON D-G over comment on Kanu
NFF Satisfy with Uyo Pitch to Host S’Eagles against S’Africa Match
28
views
Ife Clash: Police releases 15 of 21 Yoruba suspects
Added April 13, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Ife Clash: Police releases 15 of 21 Yoruba suspects
added April 13, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Ife clash: IGP justifies arrest of only Yoruba suspects
added March 24, 2017 from
The Punch News
Recruitment: Police release list of successful candidates
added December 06, 2016 from
The Punch News
Charlotte police release video of black man’s fatal shooting
added September 25, 2016 from
The Punch News
Nigeria police release names of the four suspected kidnappers and killers of Col. Samaila Yunusa
added June 08, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us