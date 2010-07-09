13

views
Unfave

Ifeanyi Ubah: NNPC challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear suit

Added May 18, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Akpobolokemi challenges court’s jurisdiction in N754.7m theft case
    added February 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Withdrawal limit: CBN challenges court’s jurisdiction to hear suit
    added July 12, 2011 from Tribune News
  3. Bankole Challenges Courts Jurisdiction to Hear Suit by Suspended Lawmakers
    added July 09, 2010 from This Day News
  4. Alleged bribery: Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia challenges court’s jurisdiction
    added April 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Kebbi gov, Bagudu, loses bid to stop disqualification suit Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ruled that it had jurisdiction to hear and determine a suit, seeking an order, declaring Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebb
    added May 12, 2016 from The Punch News