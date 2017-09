Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri The Lagos State chapter of Mezie Owerri, a socio-cultural organisation of Owerri natives, has condemned “in strong terms” the use of force by the Imo State government in the demolition of Owerri main market. The group said the way the market was demolished by the government led to some casualties. It added […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 08, 2017

from The Punch News