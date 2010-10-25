9

Igbo Leaders Storm Presidential Villa, Allege Marginalisation of South-east

Buhari: I gave South-east four substantive ministers , North has seven ministers of states By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja Igbo leaders, led by Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu and the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural group, John Nnia Nwodo, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock and alleged perpetual marginalisation […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 14, 2017
from This Day News

