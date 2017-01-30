24

views
Unfave

Ighalo on his move to China

Added September 06, 2017
from Cybereagles

Related Nigerian News

  1. Watford Confirm Ighalo’s £20m Move To China’s Changchun
    added January 31, 2017 from Complete Sports
  2. Ighalo on his move to China
    added September 06, 2017 from Cybereagles
  3. Odion Ighalo could be on his way to China as Watford receive concrete offer
    added January 30, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Footballer, Mikel Obi's partner, Olga & their kids move to China to join him
    added March 27, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Ideye completes move to China
    added February 22, 2017 from The Punch News