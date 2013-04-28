6

views
Unfave

Ignore Clerics that Preach against Polio Immunisation, Sultan Tells Nigerians

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, saturday called on parents in the North to allow their children to be immunised against polio and child killer diseases, and advised them to ignore clerics that preach against vaccination. Speaking at the flag off of the national immunistation plus days in Wamakko local […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. LASG asks clerics to preach against materialism
    added March 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Ignore stay-at-home order, IPOB/MASSOB coalition tells Nigerians
    added September 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Stop Preaching against Polio Immunization, Pate Tells Islamic Clerics
    added April 28, 2013 from This Day News
  4. LG to immunise 80,000 against polio in Jigawa
    added January 25, 2015 from The Punch News
  5. Jigawa to immunise 493,000 against polio
    added April 11, 2014 from The Punch News