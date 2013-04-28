Ignore Clerics that Preach against Polio Immunisation, Sultan Tells Nigerians

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, saturday called on parents in the North to allow their children to be immunised against polio and child killer diseases, and advised them to ignore clerics that preach against vaccination. Speaking at the flag off of the national immunistation plus days in Wamakko local […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017

from This Day News

