Ikeme: Shorunmu warns Rohr over Enyeama, backs Akpeyi

Festus Abu Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu says Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr should not get stampeded into any hasty decisions on Carl Ikeme’s replacement in the national team. Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia on Thursday. As the 31-year-old Nigeria first choice keeper faces a long spell out […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 10, 2017

from The Punch News

