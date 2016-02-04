login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Ochulo creates Surprise Runway Show at the Palms Mall
Kogi gov proposes N11bn supplementary budget
Youthful Vibes! I.N releases Fall/Winter’17 Collection Lookbook featuring Runtown
Restructuring: The Southwest has troubled Nigeria since 1953 -Yakasai
Did she get surgery? Fantasia's body is looking amazing
Trending Nigerian News
We’re wrong on Boko Haram ambush, says Nigerian Army
Wizkid to release 2 tracks featuring 2Baba and Tiwa Savage
Globalisation: Implications for Buhari's economic agenda - Guardian (blog)
Unilever Nigeria Plc: Impressive results amidst controversial capital raise - Vanguard
Heineken profit beats expectations on strong Europe
15
views
Ikorodu Murder: Police warn Lagosians from staying in isolated areas
Added July 31, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Gunmen murder police officer, injure elderly woman in Bayelsa
added May 18, 2016 from
The Punch News
Avoid blood donations from people in Zika areas – WHO
added February 04, 2016 from
The Punch News
Police destroy Indian hemp farms in Osun, arrest 4 suspects (Photo)
added November 19, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Army, police plan joint operation in crisis areas
added October 31, 2016 from
The Punch News
Lagos Police say Six and not 50 were killed in militant attack at Ikorodu, begins manhunt of perpetrators
added June 26, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us