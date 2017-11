EFCC denies payment claims Yemi Adebowale in Lagos and Paul Obi in Abuja The lawyer to the three friends who blew the whistle on the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, last April, has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding that the Economic and Financial Crimes […]

Added November 10, 2017

