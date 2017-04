A new report from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative reminds Nigerians to continue to press for a total overhaul of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. The agency appealed yet again to the government to recover a whopping $21.77bn wrongfully withheld from the treasury by the state oil company. Until the NNPC is brought to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added April 16, 2017

from The Punch News