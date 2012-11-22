login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Former UK Star Evelyn Akhator Leading Nigeria In 2017 FIBA Tournament
IMAX shares higher after company expands partnership with Cineplex
“I am so incredibly grateful and proud of myself for the woman I am becoming” -Beverly Naya
Arewa youths suspend Notice of Quit, accuse IPOB of amassing weapons
Bol fixes 5 to 8 % interest rate for $200m Local Content intervention fund
Trending Nigerian News
BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks Sekibo
Ronaldo named UEFA player of season for 2016-2017
Hollywood honors French singing legend Charles Aznavour
FEATURE-Traumatised by Boko Haram violence, women seek counselling to help them cope
Woman threatens to abort four-month pregnancy unless her demand is met
14
views
Illegal recruitment: Senate to accelerate passage of Existing Vacancies Bill – Saraki
Added August 24, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Illegal recruitment: Senate to accelerate passage of Existing Vacancies Bill – Saraki
added August 24, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Senate to prioritise passage of 2017 Budget – Spokesman
added January 09, 2017 from
The Punch News
Jonathan lobbies Senators’ wives for passage of gender-related bills
added March 06, 2013 from
Vanguard News
PIB: Reps move to accelerate passage, hold one-day summit
added November 22, 2012 from
Vanguard News
Fuel price hike’ll accelerate passage of PIB — Senators
added May 21, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us