14

views
Unfave

In a Major Upset, PDP Wins Osun Senatorial Bye-Election

Ademola Adeleke scores 97,480 votes to defeat APC’s Mudashir Hussein with 66,116 votes Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo In a major setback for the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Peoples Democratic Party won the Osun West senatorial bye-election held yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission. In the final result announced by INEC in […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 09, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. In a Major Upset, PDP Wins Osun Senatorial Bye-Election
    added July 09, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Pwajok wins Jos North Senatorial bye-election
    added October 08, 2012 from Guardian News
  3. Eniola Badmus Is Coming Through In A Major Way With New Gig With Etisalat
    added April 14, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. CPC urges INEC to void Bauchi senatorial bye-election
    added September 12, 2010 from Guardian News
  5. How Uduaghan Bribed Political Parties With N5Million To Endorse Delta Senatorial Bye-Election Results
    added October 16, 2013 from Sahara Reporters