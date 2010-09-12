In a Major Upset, PDP Wins Osun Senatorial Bye-Election

Ademola Adeleke scores 97,480 votes to defeat APC’s Mudashir Hussein with 66,116 votes Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo In a major setback for the ruling All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Peoples Democratic Party won the Osun West senatorial bye-election held yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission. In the final result announced by INEC in […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 09, 2017

from This Day News

