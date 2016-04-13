13

In Landmark Judgment, S’Court Rules Against Granting Stay in Criminal Trials  

By Tobi Soniyi In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has upheld the provisions of Section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Section 40 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, which prohibit courts in the country from granting stay of proceedings in criminal trials. A five-man panel of the […]
