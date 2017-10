The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the November election in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze, was in Lagos at the weekend to affirm the importance attached to the media as a worthy partner in nation-building. Olawale Olaleye, who was at one of the sessions with select journalists, captures the vision of this former staff of […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 30, 2017

from This Day News