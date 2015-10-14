21

In Proposed Constitution Amendment, Ministerial Nominees to be Presented 30 Days from Presidential Inauguration

Hope rises for LG autonomy, as National Assembly begins debate Tuesday Lowers age for elective offices Damilola Oyedele in Abuja Hopes were raised at the weekend that the era of delay in the appointment of ministers by the president might soon be a thing of the past, as the joint committee of the National Assembly […]
Added July 23, 2017
from This Day News

