Inadequate funding hindering security agencies —Dogara

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has identified inadequate funding as one of the challenges preventing security agencies in the country from performing their duties effectively. Dogara was represented by the Chairman, House Finance Committee, Babangida Ibrahim, at the opening of a two-day security retreat organised by the House Committee on Army in […]
Added October 14, 2017
from The Punch News

