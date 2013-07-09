24

views
Unfave

Incest: Man, 39, charged with rape of 14-yr-old niece

Added June 28, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Incest: Man, 39, charged with rape of 14-yr-old niece
    added June 28, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Farmer charged for raping his 14-yr-old daughter
    added July 09, 2013 from Vanguard News
  3. NSCDC arrests two for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl
    added February 18, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Court remands teenager in prison for alleged rape of 35-yr-old woman
    added July 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Man Allegedly Drugged and Raped His 14-year-old Domestic Staff in Lagos
    added October 19, 2016 from Bella Naija