Increasing number of out-of-school children worrying – Perm sec

The Federal Government on Monday expressed concern over the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country. The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Adamu Husaini, made the remark at the opening of the 62nd National Council on Education meeting in Kano. “It is sad to note that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children […]

Added July 24, 2017

from The Punch News

