Incredible moment 2yr old boy shows superhero strength and saves his twin from being crushed by a falling dresser

Superheros can be 2 year olds. A 2 year old Utah boy named Bowdy Shoff showed superhero strenght when a dresser fell on his twin brother, Brock Shoff. Brock was playing in their bedroom when the dresser tipped over, falling on the 2 year old. Bowdy wasted no time to help his brother and it was all captured by the home's surveillance cameras. Amazing! Watch after the cut... This post first appeared on Linda Ikeji's Blog. Read the original story here.

Added January 03, 2017

