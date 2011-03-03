30

views
Unfave

Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week

Sunday Aborisade The over 3, 000 fuel dealers in the South-West geopolitical zone of the country under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria have threatened to stop dispensing fuel in their various outlets this week. It was learnt that many of the marketers had stopped dispensing fuel since last week when […] The post Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 28, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Independent marketers threaten to stop lifting fuel this week
    added January 28, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Subsidy debt: Marketers threaten to stop petrol importation
    added July 14, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Freeze threatens to stop banking with Zenith Bank after a staff knelt before Gov Fayose
    added June 24, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. FG threatens to stop Sunday Oliseh’s unveiling as new Super Eagles head coach on Wednesday
    added July 13, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Reps threaten to stop work on 2011 budget
    added March 03, 2011 from Guardian News