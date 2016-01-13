5

Indian police arrest cartoonist for caricature of politicians, officials

Police on Monday arrested a cartoonist in southern India for depicting the region’s top government functionaries in a “derogatory” caricature, sparking criticism over the move as an attack on freedom of the press. G Balakrishnan, 36, a freelancer associated with an online news portal, was held in Tamil Nadu state capital Chennai on Sunday for […]
