24

views
Unfave

INEC fixes May 20 for bye-election in Katsina

Added April 26, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. INEC fixes May 20 for bye-election in Katsina
    added April 26, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. INEC fixes Feb 20 for Plateau rerun, supplementary polls
    added February 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Bayelsa House: INEC fixes Aug 14 for bye-election
    added July 27, 2010 from Vanguard News
  4. Court fixes May 3 for Reverend King's appeal
    added February 08, 2011 from 234Next
  5. INEC fixes July 30 for bye-election in Kano
    added July 22, 2016 from Vanguard News