INEC Officials Docked for N362m Alison-Madueke Bribe

The Gombe zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) thursday arraigned the duo of Ibrahim Muhammed Umar and Sahabo Iya Hamman, both serving and retired staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) respectively, before Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa State High Court, Yola on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, […]

This Day News

Added September 28, 2017

This Day News


