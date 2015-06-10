login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 17
Suicide Bomber Kills Eight in Northeast Nigeria's Maiduguri: Police
This African country sure knows how to Samba
These 3 Numbers Suggest Oil Might be Due for an Unexpectedly Big Bounce
Afro-Brazilians: from slave to returnee
Trending Nigerian News
Five fascinating business facts – Part 26
Canada to spend $119.250m in support of Nigeria, 2 others
Inflation to rise 16.4% as naira remains strong
Breaking: Suicide bombers hit UNIMAID again
Transactions in I&E FX window rise 30.55% in one week
25
views
Inflation to rise 16.4% as naira remains strong
Added July 17, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Inflation to rise 16.4% as naira remains strong
added July 17, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Nigeria to raise 50.4 bln naira in 3-, 6-month Treasury bills
added July 01, 2015 from
Reuters Nigeria
Nigeria's Stanbic IBTC to raise 20.4 bln naira in rights issue
added June 10, 2015 from
Reuters Nigeria
Nigeria Plans to Generate $16.4 Billion Through Asset Sales
added February 13, 2017 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Nigeria to issue 67.4 bln naira in T-bills
added December 16, 2015 from
Reuters Nigeria
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us