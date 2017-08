Reigning US Open champion Stan Wawrinka will miss his title defence to have knee surgery, the world number four announced on Friday. The three-time Grand Slam champion had already pulled out of the upcoming ATP tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati, and joins last year’s US Open runner-up Novak Djokovic on the sidelines for the rest […]

