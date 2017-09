Folashade Adebayo The District Chairman, Inner Wheel District 911, Mrs. Adegbemisola Rufai, has decried the high prevalence of breast cancer among women in the country. According to her, more needs to be done to sensitise women and girls on prevention and early detection in order to reduce the number of deaths associated with the disease. […]

Added September 05, 2017

