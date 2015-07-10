20

Inspiring! Meet the Blind shoe mender who is defying all Odds | Watch

Endurance Otobi is a blind shoe mender from Delta state Nigeria. He was not born blind, he started having problems with his sight while he was in primary school and then became blind in 2002 after an incident doctors later revealed to him it was glaucoma. Endurance’s parents were unable to pay for his surgery […] The post Inspiring! Meet the Blind shoe mender who is defying all Odds | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.
