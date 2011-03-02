12

views
Unfave

Intels Vows to Fight Back as NPA Terminates Pilotage Agreement

 Mulls withdrawal of multibillion dollar investment in Badagry Deep Seaport Eromosele Abiodun The management of Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, Intels Nigeria Limited (INL), has kicked against the termination of its Pilotage Agency Agreement by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), describing the action as “preposterous” and highly injurious to Nigeria. Intels, in a statement […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 11, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Lagos traders lament attack, vow to fight back
    added January 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. U.S. sends in warships as Gaddafi vows to fight on
    added March 02, 2011 from Guardian News
  3. INTELS vows to fight NPA’s termination of agency agreement
    added October 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Melania Trump vows to fight cyber-bullying as First Lady
    added November 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Christian leaders vow to fight Amosun over Ogun mission schools
    added June 09, 2011 from Nigerian Compass