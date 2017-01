MARKET INDICATOR By Obinna Chima The Nigerian Interbank Offered Rates (NIBOR) closed at an average of 11.5 per cent on Friday, up from the seven per cent it was the preceding Friday as payments for bond and treasury bills purchases drained liquidity from the money market. The Debt Management Office last week raised N214.95 billion […]

