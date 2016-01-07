16

views
Unfave

Interested in the Nigerian Film Industry? Meet the Key Players at the Creative Nigeria Summit | July 17th & 18th

Nigeria has the 3rd largest film industry in the world, the most successful music industry on the continent, and the 2nd largest television household market in Africa. All these evolved without a plan, without government effort and without well-structured financing. The Creative Nigeria Summit is a free two-day event organized by the Federal Ministry of […] The post Interested in the Nigerian Film Industry? Meet the Key Players at the Creative Nigeria Summit | July 17th & 18th appeared ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Jude Martins: Factors that Influence Gross Box Office Figures in the Nigerian Film Industry
    added January 08, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. “I’m not any of these Record Labels…I’m just a girl trying to make an imprint” – Seyi Shay talks Politics in the Nigerian Music Industry
    added January 07, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Funke Akindele Shares 5 Tips to Achieving Success In The Nigerian Entertainment Industry
    added April 26, 2016 from Woman.ng
  4. Speech of Babatunde Fashola at the Nigerian Pension Industry Strategy Implementation roadmap retreat
    added January 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Cabals in cinema houses killing Nollywood – Shan George
    added June 29, 2017 from The Punch News