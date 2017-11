Adelani Adepegba The World Internal Security and Police Index International has rated the Nigeria Police Force as the worst police organisation in the world. WISPI, in its 2016 report, described the NPF as the worst globally in terms of its ability to handle internal security challenges. The report showed that Singapore performed best on the […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 11, 2017

from The Punch News