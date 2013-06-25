Invest in yourself, don’t count on luck – Ahmed

Tolulope Ahmed, 27, is an ICT expert and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ValuePlus International, a platform that creates educational and financial products/services for people. He speaks on his passion in this interview with JOY MARCUS What is your educational background? I studied engineering physics at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where I graduated […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 22, 2017

from The Punch News

