30

views
Unfave

IPOB vows to avenge members’ killing

Tony Okafor, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to caution security agencies, whom it alleged were killing pro-Biafra agitators without provocation. The group vowed to avenge the death of any of its member killed by the country’s security agencies henceforth. It said that nobody should take the group’s non-violent […] The post IPOB vows to avenge members’ killing appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 25, 2016
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. IPOB vows to avenge members’ killing
    added December 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. I killed to avenge the killing of my friend- Cult member says
    added May 11, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Lagos AC vows to sanction members for anti-party activities
    added November 11, 2009 from The Punch News
  4. New Plateau CP vows to tackle criminals, killings
    added July 08, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. AC asks FG to stop attacks, killings in Jos
    added April 13, 2010 from Businessday Nigeria