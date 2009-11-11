Tony Okafor, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to caution security agencies, whom it alleged were killing pro-Biafra agitators without provocation. The group vowed to avenge the death of any of its member killed by the country’s security agencies henceforth. It said that nobody should take the group’s non-violent […] The post IPOB vows to avenge members’ killing appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

